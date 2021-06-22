The National Universities Commission (NUC) has appointed the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) to mentor the newly established Ahman Pategi University (APU) Pategi, to assist it fulfill the mission of its founders.

Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, the Vice-Chancellor of APU made this known on Tuesday, when he led the management team of the university on a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, in his office.

Adedimeji solicited the understanding, support and cooperation of the UNILORIN in critical areas of admissions and staff development to ensure that the institution advanced rapidly to fulfill its mission and vision.

He said APU would explore academic collaborations with the UNILORIN and gain steam through the process, especially regarding staff development and research networking.

He said the university was starting with 15 academic programmes in10 departments and three faculties as approved by the NUC.

APU VC said that apart from the degree programmes, the university has the School of Pre-degree Studies, Centre for Professional and Transformational Studies (CPTS) and Centre for Entrepreneurship and Capacity Development.

According to Adedimeji, the university hopes to expand as new realities emerge and will continue to take a step at a time while translating every step into a giant stride in the next few years.

“The current task of taking APU to the next level, which I call Vision 5:25.50.500 or making the university within five years other things being equal to become one of the best 25 universities in Nigeria.

“And one of the top 50 universities in Africa and one of the topmost 500 in the world will be achievable,” he said.

He commended the UNILORIN VC for his support to him personally and to the university.

Earlier, the VC of UNILORIN congratulated Adedimeji on his appointment as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the APU.

He described UNILORIN as a tree with many branches, saying the university had many of its staff serving in various capacities outside the institution.

Abdulkareem observed that the demand for the staff of the university to head other institutions was a testament of the good work the citadel of learning was doing.

He advised the new VC to pursue wisdom and vision, adding that these would guide him to put the university on a high pedestal.

He also enjoined the management team of Ahman Pategi University to give Adedimeji the needed support, so he would not carry the burden alone.

Abdulkareem assured him that his dream was realisable and that the university would welcome them whenever there was an assistance to be rendered.