By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian artiste, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly called D’banj, has revealed that he is currently building “an entertainment village” in Abuja.

The 41-year-old musician and entrepreneur disclosed this during a chat with GoldmyneTV, while revealing his plans to nurture new artistes under his brand, DB Records.

“I’ve always been that source of hope. For me, everything happens in the right course in terms of whether it’s reality shows, movies, music. As long as you’re striving; being that visible hope, that’s the important thing,” he said.

Speaking about his current projects, the R&B star added: “Also, I’m into real estate in Abuja. I’m building one or two things you might have heard or seen. It’s like we’re building an entertainment village in a hundred hectares.”

The singer, who had earlier signed Feza Kessy, a fast-rising Tanzanian artiste, into DB Records, his music label, recently released ‘Banga’, his much-awaited single.

He also disclosed that ‘Stress Free’, his new album, will be out on July 2.

D’banj has won several awards including the ‘Best African Act’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards (2007), ‘Artist of the Year’ at the MTV Africa Music Awards (2009), and ‘Best International Act: Africa’ at the 2011 BET Awards.

Others are the ‘Best-selling African Artist’ at the 2014 World Music Awards and the Evolution Award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards. The singer is best known internationally for his 2012 summer hit song ‘Oliver Twist’.

Watch his chat with GoldmyneTV