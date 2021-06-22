Wicked policeman Ndlovu stabs wife 10 times till she dies

A police constable, Bright Ndlovu has allegedly stabbed his estranged wife, Muchaneta Siziba 10 times until she died for refusing to reconcile with him.

Ndlovu fled after committing the alleged crime and was arrested and will be charged to court for the wicked act.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which happened in the Tinde area under Chief Pashu, Kamativi, Zimbabwe.

“We are investigating a case where a member of the organisation stabbed his estranged wife and ran away,” Nyathi said.

According to the police report, Siziba had left their matrimonial home in Victoria Falls and fled to Kamativi after Ndlovu allegedly brought another woman to their matrimonial home last year.

iHarare.com reports that Ndlovu followed Siziba to Kamativi last week Friday intending to beg her to return home and that when she refused, he allegedly stabbed her several times in the presence of her aunt Easter Dumbura Shoko.

He fled from the scene and was only arrested on Saturday afternoon at Pashu shops where he had stopped to buy food when an alert policeman spotted him.

Ndlovu is said to be assisting police with investigations and is expected to appear in court charged with murder.