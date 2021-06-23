Anambra poll: APGA crisis deepens, as faction suspends Soludo

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State deepens on Wednesday as a faction of the party suspended former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for alleged anti-party activities.

Soludo is aspiring for the governorship seat in Anambra under the platform of APGA.

On Wednesday, the Chief Jude Okeke-led National Working Committee of the the party axed Soludo.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, National Publicity Secretary of the Okeke faction said the party decided to suspend Soludo for anti-party activities and that the decision was taken on Tuesday night.

He said the decision to suspend Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant of the party, was taken late Tuesday night at the meeting of the Party.

He stated Soludo was suspended because his activities were threatening the unity of the party.

Chukwunyere added that the NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the three-man Ward delegates who would elect the Governorship candidate of the Party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the Party Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act.

He said APGA was ready for the July 1 primary election and that the winner would lead the party to victory at the November 6, 2021 Governorship election.