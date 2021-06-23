By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade has appointed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into his cabinet.

Cletus Obun, a chieftain of APC has been appointed Special Adviser, Strategic Communications.

Ayade also appointed Victor Omaga Odo JP, State Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board and Mrs. Bukie Okangbe, Senior Special Assistant, New Media.”

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, announced the appointments in Calabar, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The state Governor, His Excellency, Ben Ayade, has approved the following appointments: Victor Omaga Odo JP, State Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board; Mr. Cletus Obun, Special Adviser, Strategic Communications, and Mrs. Bukie Okangbe, Senior Special Assistant, New Media.”

The appointment of the new aides according to the statement took immediate effect.

Offices of some former members of Ayade’s cabinet who resigned after his controversial move from the PDP to the APC also still remain vacant.

These are Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Asu Okang, and his Women Affairs counterpart, Rita Ayim, who resigned after the governor joined APC.