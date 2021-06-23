By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija reality star Dorathy Bachor has finally confirmed that she engaged in the act of oral sex with her fellow housemate, Brighto during their stay in the house.

The revelation was made at the Big Brother Naija reunion after Wathoni accused Dorathy of having intimate moments with her then love interest Brighto.

“I gave him a Bl*w Job, it happened in the room and I left afterwards,” she revealed.

“However, the next morning, Bright being Bright, walked past me without saying anything, and after it happened, I resolved that it was just an infatuation, that I wasn’t feeling him at all.

“Since that time, I have never seen his d**k again,” she added.

Dorathy also accused Brighto of being cunning and cold in the show, while stating that she used him to distract herself from being involved in Ozo and Nengi’s love triangle.

“I feel like you were very cold in the house, maybe if you were not the kind of person you were, I could have liked you.

It’s almost like you were very cunny with the way You were telling people to “Apply Pressure”.