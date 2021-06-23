By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian musician, Big Brother Naija Lockdown’s former housemate Victoria “Vee” Adeyele, has announced her latest project, an album.

The London-born reality star revealed on her Twitter page, that the album is titled, “Young and Reckless”.

“Young and Reckless out soon! A whole beautiful project,” she wrote.

Young and Reckless out soon! A whole beautiful project ❤️ — V££ 🔥 (@veeiye) June 21, 2021

Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

Before her BBNaija appearance, she released singles like ‘Feenin’ (2017), ‘Ecstacy’ (2017), and ‘On & On’ (2019). After the show, she has dropped one single, titled ‘Show’ in 2020.

Her “Show” single, produced, mixed and mastered by Nigerian record producer and Songwriter Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz.