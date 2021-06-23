By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Instagram and TikTok comedian Aloma Isaac Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma has become the latest landlord as he unveiled his new house.

The unveiling comes weeks after gifted himself with a Mercedes Benz SUV.

The comedian, from Kaduna state, shared the news on his Instagram Story and wrote; “God made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God.”

Another comedian Chinonso Ukah, also known as Nons Miraj a.k.a Ada Jesus, and others also shared the news on their Instagram Stories.

Zicsaloma is also a singer and former lecturer.

He studied English and Literary Studies at Abia State University, Uturu.

Aloma, who is known for his comic female character, is a household name on TikTok and Instagram where he boasts over 332,000 followers.