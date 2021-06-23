Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal records

By Bayo Onanuga

At 36, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has kept setting new goal records for the books.

With five goals in the Euro 2020 championship, he has become the highest goal scorer in the tournament.

He also had an assist in the Group F “group of death” that included Germany, Hungary and leaders France.

With his efforts, Portugal, the defending champions will now meet Belgium in the knockout stage.

Ronaldo set more records on the night he netted two goals against France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

It was the first time he broke his goal drought against the French team and he made it a double.

He has now equalled the 109 international goal record held by Iran legend Ali Daei.

He is also now the leading goal scorer in Euro championships, with 13 in all. He has five more goals than previous record-holder Michel Platini.

Ronaldo is also the leading goal scorer in the Euro and World Cup combined. He has a total haul of 21 goals.

He has surpassed former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who managed 19 goals over his career at the two tournaments.

With records at Real Madrid, Portugal national team, Champions League, Ronaldo justifiably should be soccer’s GOAT.