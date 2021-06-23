By Nimot Sulaimon

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on the youths to change their mindset towards easy and get rich quick methods of acquiring wealth as Nigeria is a country blessed with priceless natural resources.

He was represented by Harry Erin, Zonal Head, Kaduna Zonal Office, at an Arewa Entrepreneurship Conference and Exhibition 2021.

The program was themed ” Entrepreneurship as Tool for Agricultural Innovation, Jobs Creation and Youth Development” in Kaduna.

Bawa said notwithstanding the challenges faced by the country “the youths should continue to be steadfast on hardworking, accountability and to always exhibit integrity in all their pursuits”.

He enjoined them to take advantage of opportunities of innovative economy around the globe to create stable income for themselves.

Finally, he used the platform to discourage all youths who have in recent times engaged in cybercrimes to have a rethink because of the longtime adverse effect of the vice on Nigeria as a nation.