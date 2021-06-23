Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder while filming scenes for Indiana Jones 5.

In a report credited to Dateline, the 78-year-old actor was said to have hurt himself while rehearsing for a fight scene for the highly-anticipated action film.

He is now said to be talking a break from filming while his ‘treatment is evaluated.’

Reports suggest that production for the film will continue around Harrison’s recovery with the schedule being ‘reconfigured’ when needed over the coming weeks.

A Disney source told Deadline: ‘In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.

‘Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.’