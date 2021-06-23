www.lautechalumnicanada.org

The Alumni Association of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, has announced the birth of a website specifically designed to cater for both and Social and economic needs of members.

According to a statement released by the website designer Cloud 7 IT Services Technology, a renowned Canada based I.T firm “we are very excited to announce the launch of the website built for Ladoke Akintola university of technology, Ogbomosho, Alumni association, Canada Chapter, we had so much fun designing this bright and cheerful social networking website”.

Greatly inspired by his desires to connect people of different background and race from different planet of the world for business and social interaction, Mr. Francis Oyedeji the CEO of Cloud 7 IT Services, a Canada based business software developer emphasized www.lautechalumnicanada.org was built with search engine optimization and can capture up to hundred thousand students showcasing their designations and professional affiliations. It also allows the alumni the opportunity to login and create their profiles. This obviously makes the site unique and essentially different from others.

Its easy access gives the alumni the privilege to interface and interact and conduct their businesses on the site.

With his 10 years of glorious professional experiences as a business software developer, Francis Oyedeji is focused and determined to bring his massive knowledge of software development to bare in Nigeria cyber space development. His company Cloud 7 IT Services is desirous to help Nigerians manage and transforms their website to an acceptable world standard contact them for your website projects office@cloud7itservices.ca visit their website for more information https://cloud7itservices.ca