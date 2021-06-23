By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has hinted at a possible collaboration between him and business mogul, Aliko Dangote.

The ace Chelsea midfielder revealed on Tuesday that he had a meeting with the businessman which he described as ‘remarkable outreach.’

“Exceptional gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON! it was a remarkable outreach and a unique honour that you hosted my team and I. We had the opportunity to share our joint commitment to bettering lives and supporting dreams of the Nigerian Youth, Mikel wrote.

Recently, Mikel was appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Youth Ambassador.

After his appointment, he had met with governor of Lagos State before meeting Dangote.

The midfielder said he had a “unique strategic engagement towards youth enablement and the advancement of sports in Lagos State with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”