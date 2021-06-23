Nigeria’s Hashim arraigned over alleged N20m scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Salmanu Abdullahi Hashim before Justice Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara State High Court on one count charge of misappropriation of funds.

The defendant allegedly misappropriated the sum of N20, 000,000 he obtained from the complainant under the guise of using the money to purchase gold for the complainant but diverted the fund to his personal use.

The charge read that, “you Salmanu Abdullahi Hashim on or about 2nd December, 2020 at Gusau within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, dishonesty misappropriated the sum of N20, 000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) only property of one Isma’il Mohammed of Isamco General Enterprises under the false pretense that it was payment for gold meant to be delivered to the said Ismail Mohammed within two weeks and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

Sequel to his plea, prosecution counsel B.M Buhari asked the court for a trial date.

Defense counsel, Mukhtar Bashir applied to move a bail application for his client.

Justice Shinkafi refused the application on the ground that it was only served on the court “this morning”.

Consequently, the matter was adjourned till June 30, 2021 for hearing of bail application and July 19, 2021 for commencement of trial.

The defendant has been remanded in a Correctional Centre.