By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Oyo State government has announced plans to commence enumeration and registration of all residents in the state.

The plan was announced by the Special Assistant on ICT and E-governance to the state governor, Mr Bayo Akande at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Akande said the “Oyo State Residents registration programme” will help the government to make plans and enable the government to bring in more residents into the state’s tax net.

He also said the registration will help address insecurity in the state.

“It is a programme that involves the enumeration and registration of all residents of Oyo State. This is in a bid to secure the state to know the people coming in and out of the state and this will enable the government to plan more effectively, he said.

“This will also help in revenue collection so that we can bring in more residents under the Oyo State tax.