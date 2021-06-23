By Nimot Sulaimon

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Also passed was a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Gwoza in Borno State.

These followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Umar Sadiq, who presented the report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) on behalf of its Chairman, Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences was informed by the need to create more access to higher education in the field of medicine and medical sciences.

He added that when established, the university would attract people to Abeokuta, Ogun State through the provision of higher educational academic and professional programs to those seeking to pursue degrees in the field of medicine and allied professional disciplines.

In a related development, Senator Sandy Onuh, who presented the report by the Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND Committee on behalf of the Chairman, Babba Kaita Ahmad, said the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, would support the North East zone in improving educational infrastructural needs.

It would also, according to him, balance the access to education among diverse demographics in the country.