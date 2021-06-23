By Nimot Sulaimon
Governor Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.
This, he did in a deft move to further strengthen the State’s Civil Service for maximum productivity.
The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were all Directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with their other colleagues but were found to have met the conditions required for promotion to the the office of Permanent Secretary.
The lucky ones include:
Ekene Edith C (Mrs)
Chuks Okoro Moran C. (Mrs)
Udeh Reginald Osonwa (Rev)
Akowundu Cletus Nwabueze
Obiyo Ifeanyi C.
Dr. Daniel John Ogacheko
Ogunsanya Bimbola
Onwuchi Sabina N. ( Mrs.)
Nwugo Nnenna Obiageri (Mrs.)
Okeoma Godson O.
Hope Ihuoma Anyiam (Mrs.)
