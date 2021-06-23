We won't succumb to pressure from criminals to lift Curfew - Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said the government would not succumb to pressure from criminals to lift the curfew imposed in the wake of dastardly attacks on security formations in the state.

He said the curfew would remain despite sponsored criticisms against it.

Wike spoke at the 60th birthday celebration of the federal lawmaker who represents Rivers South East senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Barry Barinada Mpigi in Port Harcourt.

The governor, who reiterated he is not unmindful of the traffic difficulty experienced by residence of the State, particularly in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils while trying to beat the 8:30pm curfew time, argued it was better to suffer inconveniences and be alive.

“Some criminals who have not been succeeding in kidnapping, have been sending people to go on radio to say the governor should be reasonable, and that they don’t want the curfew again.

“Criminals are the ones who are doing that. I will not agree. Life and property are important to me. All those criminals who have been sending people to go on radio that they are suffering, and that we should extend the curfew to 12am, to enable them kidnap people from 7pm, will not succeed. Don’t waste your time,” he stated.

Wike explained that the imposition of the curfew was based on security advise by law enforcement agencies, as a precaution to prevent further attacks on security formations in the State.

He enjoined residence and people of the State to learn how to make sacrifices, suffer the inconveniences of today to achieve a better tomorrow.

According to him: “I want all of us to be alive to take care of our children.”

He also announced that a Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded $1.1billion to the State in a lawsuit against the Federal Government.

The $1.1 Billion is entitlements of Rivers State based on the subsisting decision of the Supreme Court over production sharing contracts arising from the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts.

Wike thanked God for his grace and benevolence toward Senator Mpigi and his family.

The governor, who recalled that his relationship with Senator Mpigi dated back to when they were both council Chairmen, urged the senator to remain a steadfast Peoples Democratic Party stalwart.