By Nimot Sulaimon

Multi-awardwinning artiste, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has finally received his Grammy plaque.

This is months after being announced alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy as co-winners of the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Wizkid shared a photo of his GRAMMY trophy on his Instagram story on Wednesday without any caption or emoji.

Earlier, there have been speculations in Nigeria that the singer won’t receive a GRAMMY plaque from the Recording Academy for his part in ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

The visual for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ by Beyonce, Wizkid, and Blue Ivy emerged winner of the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards ceremony ahead of ‘Life Is Good’ by Future featuring Drake, ‘Lockdown’ by Anderson Paak, ‘Adore You’ by Harry Styles, and ‘Goliath’ by Woodkid.

‘Brown Skin Girl’ was directed by Beyonce and Jenn Nkiru. The directors for the video are Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaido, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams.