By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced that its primary for the coming governorship election in Anambra would hold Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

The announcement was made by the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement.

The statement also noted that the National Chairman of the APC CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee.

Other members of the committee are Barr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed, Barr. Sylvester Imohanobe and Sen. John Enoh who would serve as Secretary.

“In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the Party’s Candidate for the Governorship Election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of Candidates”, the statement added.

The APC aspirants aiming to become the next governor of Anambra are Chidozie Nwankwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Azuka Okwuosa, Ben Etiaba.

Others are Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Geoffrey Onyejegbu and Maxwell Okoye.

The Anambra election will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on November 6, 2021.