By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija former housemate and model, Ike Onyema has allegedly shaded his ex-girlfriend and winner of the reality show Mercy Eke in a post on his Instagram.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, where he mocked one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality show and also shaded the winner of the fourth season of the show, Mercy Eke.

“One accent in this BBN reunion s5 is draining my battery. Reminds me of someone I know. Pidgin is allowed ohhh,” he wrote.

This won’t be the first time the reality TV star will be shading Mercy.

Ike, during an interview earlier this year, revealed that his happiest moment in life was after his last relationship ended, with many believing he was referring to his failed relationship with Mercy.

Ike and Mercy had one of the most talked-about relationships in the celebrity world after they emerged from the reality TV show.

Mercy eventually announced that they had broken up and went on to warn fans to stop bringing up her failed relationship with Ike.