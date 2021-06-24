By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 300 level student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, 21, for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga in Lekki area of thee State.

At a news conference in Ikeja, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said the briefing was to unveil the achievement of the police on the arrest of the prime suspect involved in the gruesome murder of Michael

Usifo Ataga, which occurred on 15th June, 2021 at an apartment in Lekki Area of Lagos State.

He said the Command, due to its unrelenting and professional commitment in unraveling the incident, swung into action, deployed its human and material resources to apprehend the prime suspect on Wednesday 23rd

June, 2021 at about 9pm at her Yaba residence.

Odumosu said the command would definitely intensify efforts in carrying out thorough investigation into the

matter, apprehend and cause other culprits involved in the heinous crime to face the full weight of the law and justice done in the matter.

He said the suspect, Ojukwu was arrested with one drivers license, Complimentary cards, Access Bank

Statement Account, one Nigeria International Passport with No.B50010434, one fake drivers license bearing Mary Johnson with the suspect’s photograph, one National Identification Card bearing the suspect’s name, one UBA ATM debit card bearing the suspect’s name and one University of Lagos ID card bearing the suspect’s name.

“A case of murder was transferred from Maroko Division of the Command to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti Yaba, for discreet investigation. The fact of the case is that, on 15/06/21 at about 1700hrs, one

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu, a 300 level, undergraduate of the University of Lagos, conspired with others, now at Large, and allegedly murdered one Michael Usifo Ataga, 50, by stabbing him severally with a sharp object at a

Short Service Apartment, situated at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki, phase 1, Lagos.

“The prime suspect, Chidinma, who had earlier booked for the apartment on 13/6/21 secretly, left the apartment after the deed had been done on 15/6/21 at about 1730hrs. The suspect was tracked and arrested in her resident at No. 57, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba-Lagos.

“During search, the prime suspect and Mass Communication Student of the University of Lagos, was caught with

a blood-soaked cloth, ostensibly worn on the day of the incident. The suspect confessed to have stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife after a struggle,” Odumosu said.

The commissioner added that Ojukwu further confessed to have taken the knife away while leaving the scene and

disposed same in a dust bin at her residence.

“It has also been revealed that the suspect equally stole the deceased iPhone. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other accomplices. However, the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Odumosu said.