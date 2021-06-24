By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A 55-year-old man, Emmanuel Amaize, has been arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command, for allegedly slaughtering his 65-year-old in-law, Bayo Iremoje, with a machete.

The incident was said to have occurred last Friday, at about 7.30 pm, at Ate community, near Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Standard Gazette, an online news platform, trouble started when the deceased allegedly slapped the suspect’s 75-year-old mother, Halimat Amaize, during a scuffle.

It was further gathered that neighbours in the compound intervened and resolved the issue between the woman and the deceased, reminding them that they are in-laws.

The aggrieved woman however told her son the whole story, when he arrived home that night.

Thereafter, the suspect confronted Iremoje, which led to a big fight.

In the process, Emmanuel allegedly grabbed a machete and struck the deceased on his head and other parts of his body three times.

Iremoje who was rushed to the hospital by neighbors was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Igarra Police Division and later transferred to the Homicide Department at the Command’s headquarters in Benin, for further investigation.

Emmanuel who spoke to Standard Gazette, confessed to killing the deceased in self-defense, adding that it was the deceased who brought out the machete to attack him.

“Immediately l went to ask the man why he slapped my mother, he brought out cutlass to attack me, l then collected it from him and used it to kill him,” he allegedly confessed.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, added that the case would be thoroughly investigated as the police team had already visited the scene of the crime in Ate.

“Yes, a man used a cutlass to kill his inlaw. Our men went to Igarra, and the exhibit was recovered. We will charge the man to court for murder soon,” Kontongs was quoted to have said.