By Hajara Leman

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state said his administration will beef up security in five secondary schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

He stated this in Gombe on Thursday while undertaking an inspection tour to some of the schools

The schools are Gombe and Dukku Science Secondary Schools, Doma Government Girls Secondary School, Government Secondary School Dadinkowa and Lakaje Secondary School at Kaltungo.

“Schools are going to be turned around and adequate security will be provided considering the security challenges being experienced in some states in the country.

“We need to provide adequate security to our children in school to ensure their safety.

Yahaya further said that his administration would ensure that Gombe would be among the best states in terms of quality education.

He noted that the state “intends to review the admission capacity of each of the schools to accept a minimum of 3,000 students.

“We intend to make this school have nothing less than 3,000 students and the ministry would provide the staffing and personnel required for optimum results”.

While assessing the level of ongoing renovation at Dadinkowa Comprehensive Secondary, the governor expressed optimism that a lot more would be achieved in education during his administration.

He said before the coming of his administration, Dadin Kowa Comprehensive was out of shape and not habitable for students.

Malam Saidu Aliyu, the Principal of Dadinkowa Comprehensive Secondary School, lauded the effort of the government in remodelling the institution.

He noted that enrollment had improved following the recent development.

NAN