By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointments of General Managers for the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and Lagos State Parking Authority.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola said that Tpl. Sunday Kehinde Osinaike was appointed as General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority while Mrs Adebisi Adelabu becomes the General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority.

Before his appointment, Tpl. Osinaike was Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration as well as a Postgraduate in Town and Regional Planning.

Osinaike is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the Town Planners Registration Council.

Mrs Adelabu, a graduate of the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom, was the Chief Business Development Officer of NIMCO Group of Companies before her appointment.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Events Management and was instrumental in building long-term value and sustained relationships for NIMCO while she served the organisation.

Noting that the appointments are geared towards continued efficient and effective service delivery to Lagosians, Muri-Okunola congratulated the new appointees and urged them to align their programmes with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He also expressed appreciation to the former General Managers for their commitment, dedication and meritorious service to the State.

The appointments take immediate effect.