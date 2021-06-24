By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele has expressed displeasure at the behavior some Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates showed during the reunion show.

The movie star while expressing disappointment said she has lost interest in the show because it is full of too much disrespect and hatred.

Funke Akindele’s tweet on Thursday reads “Chai!! Too much hate, anger, jealousy, bluntness, disrespect. I beg I no watch again!! I no wan enter television dey fight.”

Since the reunion show began, it has been from one argument to another as some of the housemates took turns to expose each other.

The first day of the show saw Dorathy and Wathoni exchange unpleasant words at each other.

Wathoni, however, retaliated by revealing that Dorathy gave Brighto fellatio during the show.

The second day of the reunion show saw Tolanibaj hurl abusive words at Vee and even threatened to beat her up.

Wednesday show also saw Kaisha get personal on the show and walked out after Neo denied ever asking her for a kiss or show signs he had any feelings for her.