By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 44 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Lagos state reporting 32.

Two other states and the FCT accounted for the rest.

“Rivers reported eight new cases, while FCT and Plateau recorded two cases each,” the NCDC said.

There was no COVID-19 related death. Death toll remained at 2,118.

The country’s cumulative caseload rose to 167,375, out of 2,266,591 samples tested.

NCDC said 163,917 cases have been discharged with about 1,599 cases are still active.