The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan felicitates with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on Friday.

Lawan rejoices with Gbajabiamila’s family, friends and political associates on this auspicious occasion.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has provided exemplary leadership at the House of Representatives since his election as Speaker by his Honourable Colleagues two years ago.

“He has also contributed greatly to the harmonious working relationship between the Senate and the House and between the National Assembly and the other Arms of Government.

“The impactful achievements of the ninth National Assembly despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other contemporary challenges are a testimony to the unity of purpose in the Legislature and the wisdom of our determination to work together as a team in national interest.

“As Mr Speaker continues to grow in age, stature and wisdom, I am sure that he will continue to become even more impactful in our mission to deepen democracy, enhance good governance and improve service delivery by the government to the people of Nigeria.

“May Allah Grant Mr Speaker many more years of selfless service to our great nation, Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wishes him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.