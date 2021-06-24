The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya visited Imo state today to intensify the battle against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Yahaya, while speaking at Obinze Barracks, Owerri Imo state, noted that the proscribed group was responsible for the recent spate of insecurity in Imo.

He lauded the resilience and doggedness of troops of 34 Brigade and operatives of other security agencies in turning the tide of the recent spate of insecurity.

He told the troops that his visit was informed by the need to have an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the state.

The COAS expressed delight in the successes so far recorded by the troops and urged them to redouble their effort in order to consolidate their successes.

Gen. Yahaya further charged them to be loyal and exhibit a high sense of duty at all times.

He pointed out, that more successes would be recorded through compliance to instructions and loyalty to a superior authority.

The COAS also called on the officers to always lead by example and ensure that troops are adequately briefed and kept abreast of the mission at hand.

In a show of synergy, the COAS also paid a visit to troops of 211 Response Group, Nigerian Air Force, Owerri, where he implored the troops to be professional and alert at all times.

He expressed appreciation for their spirit of jointness and synergy towards tackling insecurity in the state.

The highlight of the working tour was COAS’ visit to the proposed Military Hospital Owerri and a tour of Obinze Barracks.