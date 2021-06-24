By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former member of defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye aka Mr Phas been awarded an honorary Doctorate degree from ESCAE University in Benin Republic.

The musician and dancer made the reveal on Thursday in an Instagram post where he posted a picture of himself showing off his degree certificate.

He also shared videos of himself wearing a convocation gown holding his glass-framed certificate.

He captioned, “Dear Team P! It’s a great honor to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution, who have recognised my contribution to dance and music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry.

“Thank you @escaeakpakpacampus and @escaeunibenin for this honour.

The caption was signed, “Dr (Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye aka Dr Mr P.”

ESCAE BENIN university also shared a photo of the music star with the caption, “Congratulations Dr @peterpsquare we celebrate you.”