By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Yakubu Jibrin, better known as YQ, has recounted how he almost lost his life due to the action of an “aggressive” driver in the United States.

The US-based music star had earlier shared some pictures and a video of himself confined in a sick bed at a US hospital.

He had also appreciated God that an ambulance and the police showed up in less than 5 minutes to rescue him.

“Thank God the ambulance 🚑 and cop 👮🏾‍♀️ showed up in less than 5 minutes. Can i get one 🌺 now that am still here? Thank you 🙏🏽 I’ll be back soon,” he wrote.

The singer in a new post later explained how he was rendered incapacitated in the hospital after the car crash.

Recounting how he was hit by the “aggressive” driver, the singer said the car drove above the speed limit and caused him to go “unconscious for a while.”

He accompanied the post with photos of himself in fresh clothes but still restrained to the hospital bed.

“This aggressive driver drove way above the speed limit and hit my car from the back in a twinkle of an eye,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I hit my head and chest on the steering wheel, I was unconscious for a while, but thank God for the quick response by the paramedics.

“I’m on painkillers for some days. But am still here and hope to get back on my feet in a bit. Thank y’all for your concern and prayers. Am grateful.”