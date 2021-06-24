The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Bayelsa on Thursday said four male candidates were arrested for vandalism during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, made this known while briefing newsmen.

Obiakam-Omanu said the suspects were arrested at a Computer-Based Test Centre (CBT) in Federal University Otuoke.

She warned that NSCDC would not tolerate vandalism of government infrastructure adding that the corps remains totally committed to its mandate and would spare no effort in prosecuting vandals.

Abiakam-Omanu said that the four male candidates registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) CBT examination in Otuoke centre in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“The suspects on June 22, disrupted the smooth exercise that was ongoing and destroyed some facilities in the centre.

“They were allowed to participate in the examination having been registered by JAMB as candidates for the exams,” she said.

The commandant warned anyone who wants to tow the same line, to stay clear from all CBT centres in the state as the NSCDC would bring offenders to face the law.

She said an investigation into the incident was in progress, adding that if found culpable, the suspects would face the full weight of the law.

On their part, the four suspects regretted their actions appeal for leniency from the government over their actions.

They also urged other candidates not to follow the part of protest which can cause trouble for them as JAMB candidates.