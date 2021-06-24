Agency Report

Three carjackers who were escaping from Ondo to Lagos crashed the stolen Toyota Camry at Ode Remo in Ogun State.

Two of them who survived the crash were promptly arrested in the hospital, where the police had taken them for treatment.

Operatives of Ode Remo police divisional headquarters had initially rescued the three occupants of the car who sustained injuries in the accident.

One of them later died in the hospital

According to Ogun Police PRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were receiving treatment when the DPO of Ode Remo division, Fasogbon Olayemi, received an information that the vehicle involved in the accident was snatched at gunpoint.

He said the DPO quickly ordered that they should be placed under arrest right in the hospital.

“The owner of the vehicle who came all the way from Ondo state explained that he was accosted on the road by a gang of five men dressed like policemen, and that he was dragged out of the car at gunpoint and the vehicle was taken away,” he said.

Oyeyemi explained that one of the suspects, identified as Emeka John later died in the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that the two other suspects, Sunday Emmanuel and Idris Ibrahim, should be transferred to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for prosecution