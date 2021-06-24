Students of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo state on Thursday grounded academic activities over incessant robbery and rape of female students by hoodlums.

The students partially blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda expressway, impeding free-flow of traffic to register their grievances.

Mr Damilola Okunomo, President, Student Union Government of the institution said that the students were tired of the level of insecurity in the area.

He said that the hoodlums rob students of their valuables like phones, laptops, gadgets and rape female students at gunpoint.

Okunomo added that four female students were raped two weeks ago, alleging that the institution’s management was not doing enough on the security of lives and properties of students.

“We are tired of this insecurity, armed hoodlums usually come to our off-campus hostels, rob students at gunpoint and also rape our female students.

“The school management is not to doing enough as we are the ones securing ourselves by working as vigilantes most times, the situation is terrible.

“We urge the school management to do its best in securing us and complete all the uncompleted hostel accommodations in our campus as this will also guarantee our security,” Okunomo said.

Reacting, Prof. Ilemobayo Oguntimehin, Dean of Students Affairs of OAUSTECH, said that the school management was doing its best to secure the lives and properties of the students.

He said the university authority was having a security meeting with the Police, other security agencies and traditional rulers towards addressing the situation.

He assured the students that their security was paramount to the institution’s management.

“We have been holding several security meetings over these issues but we cannot expose the meeting and I think the students are aware of this too.

“Presently, the management, the board council are having security meeting with the police, other security agencies and traditional rulers to arrest the situation and I am assuring the students that they will be secured.

“I urge the students not to take laws into their hands and allow the management to resolve these security issues amicably,” Oguntimehin said.

He appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) to complete their respective hostel accommodations in the institution in order to enhance the security of students.