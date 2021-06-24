Reno Omokri, Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria from 2011-2015, has said popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi would set Nigeria on fire.

Omokri said this while reacting to Gumi’s comment on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Gumi had said herdsmen and bandits only abduct students for money while IPOB killed security operatives in the Southeast.

Gumi during an interview with Arise TV said: “IPOB is attacking the police, the army, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government institutions; killing our men in service.

“And the herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them. Look, we need some fairness in what we are doing.”

Omokri while berating Gumi’s comment, hinted at Gumi’s arrest for making such a remark.

Omokri in a tweet wrote: “What is wrong with this man? Herdsmen don’t just abduct schoolchildren. Even if that is true (it is not), what is ‘only’ about that? Herdsmen have killed thousands of citizens in every Nigerian state. Gumi may set Nigeria on fire. How can he say this and walk free?”