By Abankula

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the 37 year-old South African woman, who claimed she gave birth to a world record ten babies fabricated the story.

Miss Sithole had claimed she had seven boys and three girls at a Tembisa Hospital in Pretoria early in June.

But an investigation conducted by local government officials has found that her story was a cock and bull stuff.

Investigators found that Miss Sithole ‘did not give birth to any babies in recent times’.

‘It has also been established that she was not pregnant in recent times,’ the report indicated.

Meanwhile Miss Sithole has been sent to a mental hospital to evaluate her.

Doubts about her record-breaking decuplets feat emerged when the father, Teboho Tsotetsi, said he had yet to meet his children and accused his lover of a hoax to make money.

Miss Sithole was then admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

In a statement, the Gauteng Provincial Government said: ‘Miss Sithole was admitted to Tembisa hospital on 18 June 2021, and various medical tests were conducted on her to determine her state of health.

‘Initially, she was meant to be kept at the hospital for 72 hours, which lapsed on Tuesday.

‘Upon completing their preliminary examination, her doctors recommended that she be kept at the hospital for a further seven days for further observation, in accordance with the Mental Healthcare Act.

The editor of the news agency who first reported the claims apologised for not checking Miss Sithole’s claims.