Why I stabbed Super TV CEO to death - UNILAG student Ojukwu

A 21-year-old 300 level student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has said she stabbed the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Super TV, Usifo Ataga to death because he wanted to forcefully had sex with her the second time.

Ojukwu was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Thursday at the Police Command in connection with the murder of Ataga.

Ataga was stabbed to death on June 15, 2021 at an apartment in Lekki Area of Lagos State.

In her narration, she and Ataga were in the lodge smoking and that he was trying to make advances on her when she was tired and that he became violent about it, but allowed him have his way on her.

She added that towards afternoon, he ordered roofies and that they both took them and ate food, which made him to become high.

Ojukwu added: “I was still not happy with the first one that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

READ ALSO: Breaking: UNILAG student Ojukwu arrested for alleged murder of Super TV CEO

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

According to her, Ataga later became violent trying to get to her but that she was resisting and defending herself.

She said at some point, he hit her head on the wall and that she also retaliated, adding that at some point, he was chasing her around the kitchen cabinet.

“I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor,” she narrated