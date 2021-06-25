27 years after: Four dead 1994 Super Eagles players, others get houses from Buhari

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Four dead 1994 Super Eagles players and 18 other members of the team have been allocated houses by President Muhammadu Buhari 27 years after the Federal Government promised them houses for winning the African Nations Cup.

The deceased who got houses are: Wilfred Agbonavbare, Uche Okafor, Thompson Oliha and Stephen Keshi.

Others still alive are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba andAustin Eguavoen.

Non-players who also got houses are: Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Thursday said Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.