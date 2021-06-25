Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday promised to partner with the Yoruba Heritage Group to further promote the Yoruba heritage among the youths.

Akeredolu made the promise when a delegation of the Group, led by its president, Mr Segun Adesemoye visited the governor in Akure.

He thanked the group for its commitment and belief in the value of the Yoruba race, which gave birth to compulsory singing of the state anthem at official events.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised to support the group’s upcoming programme tagged “Festival of Culture Ipate Asa” which would continue to promote Yoruba heritage amongst the youths.

Earlier, Adesemoye commended Akeredolu for being a voice in promoting the culture and values of the Yoruba people.

He said that the group was the first indigenous brand committed to the promotion of the core values of Yoruba.

He lauded the governor for his support to the group programmes.

“Thank you sir for standing for peace and promotion of Yoruba race and also being the voice for the race,’’ he said.

Adesemoye solicited the support of the state government for the group’s upcoming event tagged festival of culture.

Responding, Akeredolu thanked the group for their commendation, stressing that he believed in the value of the Yoruba race.

Akeredolu promised to support the group programme to further promote Yoruba heritage among the youths.

A portrait was also presented to the governor for being a worthy ambassador of the Yoruba race