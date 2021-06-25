Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu as Chairman, Executive Secretary, PPPRA

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

This is contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday.

The new Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu.

Saidu is being reappointed for another four years after the expiration of his first term of four years.

The statement said the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term was in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.