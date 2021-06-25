By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA/NEPAD) second Peer Review report in readiness for validation.

Ms Gloria Akobundu, AUDA/NEPAD National Coordinator gave details of the approval in a statement by her Media Assistant, Mr Abolade Ogundimu, on Friday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation also presented a paper on “Self-Assessment Report ” of the country’s second peer review process to the Federal Executive Council during its weekly meeting in June 23.

“President Buhari has approved the report, now ready for validation by the Country Review Mission of APRM, a voluntary self-assessment instrument of African Union to deepen good governance and development.

“Given the President’s commitment to the review, recommendations of the report will now get the Federal Government’s attention for Nigeria to make progress as required at the Africa continental level.

“The AUDA/NEPAD’s boss assured Nigerians that the necessary structures were put in place, including the inauguration of the National Governing Council (NGC) members, who were the key drivers of the review process.

“The NGC and the national secretariat keying into the President’s passion for the process will ensure rapid and careful implementation of the recommendations, even amidst COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Akobundu.

The national coordinator thanked God for the cooperation and support of stakeholders across every sector of the economy and national life.

“We highly appreciate APRM at a continental level for its guidance and cooperation toward the success of the exercise,” she said.

NAN