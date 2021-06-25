By Emmanuel Mogbede

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the review of the timeline for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC CECPC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the president approved after considering the progress report on outstanding activities with regards to congresses, the national convention and the Anambra governorship election.

Akpanudoedehe said the approval was sequel to the presentation of the committee’s progress report by the CECPC National Chairman and Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe at the statehouse.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

According to him, the party’s ward congresses will hold on July 24 to be followed by local government congresses on Aug.14 and state congresses on Sept.18.

He said the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the CECPC the power to organise a National Convention for the party at its last meeting.

This, he said, was in line with the powers provided in Article 13.3 of the party’s Constitution.

“The National Chairman has the president’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC,” Akpanudoedehe said.

“I am pleased to state that the party is now more peaceful, more accommodating, and more united with greater prospects than when we came on board.

“On the hugely successful and record-setting membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise.

“As part of measures to reposition the party, the committee found it expedient to establish the numerical strength of the party as provided by its Constitution,” he said.

This, he said would help strengthen the party’s planning processes for congresses, conventions and general elections.

He added that with the successful completion of the exercise, the party now has over 40 million members who either registered as new members or revalidated their membership.

Buni said that the liability of unpaid legal fees to the tune of N340 million inherited by the CECPC was successfully negotiated and brought down to N179 million which had been fully paid.

He added that concerning court cases bordering on the legitimacy of the committee and election-related matters, the committee was able to secure a judgment affirming its legality.

Also, that The CECPC he said, has concluded payment of the outstanding balance and has taken over the ownership of the building housing the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place.

“The CECPC has approved the naming of the National Secretariat of the party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as Buhari House,” he said.

He said the committee has been cautious in making arrangements towards the conduct of credible, transparent, flawless and generally acceptable congresses and convention for the party.

He said this was critical to producing a strong leadership that would enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all party members.

He stressed that the support for the conduct of a credible election could not be overemphasised as it would justify the successes recorded and the status of the desired new APC.

He expressed appreciation to Buhari and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for the confidence reposed on the CECPC.

NAN