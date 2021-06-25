By Nimot Sulaimon

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State on Thursday, convicted and sentenced two companies, Poseidon Marine Services Limited and DSC Marine Limited to a fine of N500,000 each.

EFCC Benin Zonal Office arraigned the two companies on a one count charge each for dealing in Petroleum Products without lawful authority and appropriate licence.

The charge against Poseidon Marine Services Limited reads. “That you Poseidon Marine Services Limited on or about 19th May 2019 at Escravos, Delta Stmmate within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did without lawful authority and appropriate licence deal in petroleum product of over 150,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in large wooden (Cotonou) boat and being bunkered Into your vessel at Escravos and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(17)(a)of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004 and punishable under Section 1(17) (c) of the same Act.”

Without too much fuss, the companies pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Abang sentenced the two companies to a fine of N500, 000 each. The judge also ordered that the 150,000 metric tons of Automotive Gas Oil on board the Wooden Boat already sold for N6,616,607.52 pursuant to an order of the court be forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria.