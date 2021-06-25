Construction of an additional office block for the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), began in earnest on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The construction of the office block began with the handover of the site to the project contractor, Messrs. Progressive Global Construction Associates Limited by the Zonal Head, ACE II Harry Erin who stood in for the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The project, a one-storey building with provision for offices and exhibit room among others, is to cost N146, 622,992.71 (One hundred and forty-six million, six hundred and twenty-two thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two naira, seventy-one kobo).

Erin urged the contractor to abide strictly to the terms of the contract, adhere to the specifications and meet the target set for the delivery of the project.

Speaking on behalf of Progressive Global Construction Associates Limited, the Managing Director, Mr. Moses Jikka McDaniel, assured that his company will deliver the project in line with the terms of the contract and on time.

The site handover ceremony was witnessed by the Commission’s Head of Facilities, DCE Umaru Yunusa.