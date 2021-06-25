Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed three bills into law, toward the development of the state.

The laws include Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) Law (Amended); the Lagos State Sports Commission Law (Amended) and the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Law.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said that the three laws were what government would rally on to make life better for the citizenry.

He said that the citizens were the reason for them to be in government, hence, they (citizens) should expect more from his administration.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for their cooperation and speedy amendment of the laws.

According to him, the laws are to make life easy for residents and give them more opportunities for economic sustainability.

He said that the LASIEC law would give executive power to extend the tenure of commission members by six months, so its activities would not be disrupted.

Sanwo-Olu said that the sports law would ensure that the government continued to promote and develop sports in the state and deepen the yearning of the youth.

The governor said that the government would be building eight stadia concurrently, which were expected to be ready by end of 2022.

On the Assembly Service law, he said that the executive would continue to see to the Independence of the legislature.

”We will continue to ensure that the issue of legislature autonomy is not lip service,” the governor said.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, assured that the lawmakers would continue to support and collaborate with the executive, for a greater Lagos.