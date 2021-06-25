By Daniels Ekugo

Choice International Group (CIG), manufacturers of Gree Air conditioner and a leading home appliances brand has introduced Stephanie Linus as its brand ambassador in Nigeria.

The event was graced by investors and the brand’s business partners from Nigeria and China, who were delighted to witness the spectacular beginning of a new phase.



Speaking at the unveiling, the country manager, sale and marketing, Chibuzor Ogunka, said the brand in the last five years has made giant strides with a lot of reference projects.

According to him, “Today, we have a lot of reference projects in Nigeria as Gree Air Conditioner has powered key projects such as the Dangote refinery and the Nigerian Railway Cooperation project”. “We have decided to continuously ensure that our Nigerian consumers are better engaged and catered for.



“We believe that bringing our new brand ambassador on board will help us deliver better value to the consumers as Stephanie Linus is a global Icon and will take Gree Air conditioner brand to the number spot in Nigeria,” Ogunka said.





During her speech, Stephanie Linus expressed her delight, narrating her personal experience with Gree ACs over the last few years and testifying to the brand’s safety and durability.

In her words, “My experience with Gree is different. It circulates effectively, it’s health-friendly, and it cools like winter. I am also thrilled at how much the company pays attention to aesthetics.”



As a United Nations Population Fund Regional Ambassador for West and Central Africa, the newly-signed brand ambassador shared how she is particular about the environmental safety that Gree AC assures its users.

She also showed her commitment to creating more awareness for the brand and enabling more people to understand the quality of Gree ACs.



Gree ACs have consistently been consumers’ choice, owing to their low power consumption, quiet operation, and eco-friendliness. These qualities, among others, have undoubtedly made them the Nigerian-friendly brand.



Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of Choice International Group, the sole distributor of Gree AC, elated about the development, said that the new ambassador, beyond matching the brand’s standards, will take it to greater heights, to compete fairly at the international level.

She also commended Nigeria for its great potential and revealed that her brand is focused on augmenting these potentials through capacity-building and massive empowerment projects.



While discussing the company’s plans for CSR, Chief Chen said, “We will be launching a technician training program which will onboard 22,000 technicians who will be well-trained, equipped and remunerated.

Also, in two years, we plan to supply a million ACs in Nigeria with world-class installation, as we are passionate about user experience.



The memorable event is the first step towards more extraordinary achievements for the brand and creating innumerable opportunities for countless Nigerians who are beneficiaries of Gree’s nation-building and environment-friendly goals.