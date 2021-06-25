President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria today for London for a scheduled medical appointment.

He will be away for almost three weeks, his second medical leave this year.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the President is expected back in the country in the second week of July.

“President Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021,” the statement said.

The President on 30 March left the country for a medical check-up in London.

He returned on 16 April.