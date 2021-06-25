The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has replied Sheik Gumi after the cleric described the group as haters and killers of northerners.

However, IPOB described the statement credited to Gumi as fallacious and mischievous.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, said the group is after terrorists and not northerners.

The group’s statement read, “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra has been drawn to the latest ranting and ridiculous claims by terrorist apologist, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, that IPOB and Eastern Security Network were killing northerners.

“ESN is a child of necessity created for the defense of our ancestral land against terrorists and killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across our communities. ESN is only defending our hapless mothers and sisters who have been raped, maimed and attacked without any justification by Fulani herdsmen.

“No northern in any part of Biafra land can prove that he/she has at any time been attacked by IPOB or ESN. We are only chasing terrorists and bandits behind killings and kidnapping for ransom in our land.”