By Abankula

President Buhari has postponed his medical follow-up visit to London. He was scheduled to leave Nigeria today and return second week of August.

According to Special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, a new date will be announced in due course.

No reason was given for the sudden postponement.

The trip would have been Buhari’s second medical trip this year.

At the end of March, he also went on a medical journey to keep an appointment with hi doctor.

He returned 16 April.