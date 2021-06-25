The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal office has re-arraigned one Alhaji Yushau Mohammed Ahmed on failure to make full disclosure of all his assets.

Ahmed was arraigned before Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State on a one-count charge bordering on failure to make full disclosure of all his assets in his asset declaration form.

The defendant was first arraigned on 3rd December 2020 and granted bail on 18th January 2021 but was re-arraigned on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice M. P Hommuk.

Yushau’s problem began when a retired General wrote a petition to the Commission, alleging that he defrauded him in an investment scheme.

In the course of the investigation, Yushau was invited to the Kaduna Zonal office of the EFCC and given an asset declaration form to fill.

He failed to make full disclosure of one of his houses at Plot 116 Cadastral Zone B05, Utako District, Abuja measuring about 500 sqm in his declaration form contrary to section 27(3) (a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under section 27 (3) of the same Act.

Investigation into the declaration of assets form completed by the defendant on 1st of July, 2019 at the EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office, led to the tracing and attachment of 1 landed property which the defendant failed to declare and suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The one-count charge reads, “that you Yushau Mohammed Ahmed (male) on or about the 1st day of July 2019, at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowingly failed to make full disclosure of all your assets and properties to wit: Plot 116 Cadastral Zone B05, Utako District, Abuja measuring about 500sqm within Cadastral Zone B05, Utako District, Abuja, when you completed the Declaration of Assets Form contrary to Section 27 (3) (a) of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under section 27 (3) of the same Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, M.E. Eimonye urged the court to fix a date for trial while the counsel to the defendant, A. Habeeb applied for his client to continue with the bail earlier granted by the former Judge.

Justice Abubakar granted bail to the defendant on the same terms offered to him by Justice Hommuk.

The case was adjourned till July 5, 2021, for hearing.